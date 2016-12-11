Alba Weinman On Fade To Black

December 12th 2016

Past Life Regressions



Alba Weinman is a certified Clinical & Transpersonal Hypnotherapist.

Trained by well-known hypnotherapists Dolores Cannon and Aurelio Mejia, Alba calls her own regressive hypnotherapy technique “The Spiritual Journey of Forgiveness”. She facilitates her sessions in English and Spanish and guides her clients to past lives, connects with their higher self to get answers to questions, and frees the soul of emotional burdens.

She is spiritually awakening others around the globe via YouTube by allowing them to witness some of her hypnosis sessions and see the possibilities of how this technique can help them with all areas of their lives.

Tonight we will discuss past-life regression, how it is done and some of her most fascinating clients.

Websites:

http://www.albaweinman.com (English)

http://www.albaalonsohipnosis.com (Spanish)