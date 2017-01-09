Brad Olsen On Fade To Black

January 9th 2017

The Hunt for Planet Nine



Brad Olsen’s passion for writing goes far beyond his book publishing business or the online content he produces. His books have reached a wide audience across the country and around the world, and have won numerous awards. His work has been reviewed in top publications and he continues to lecture nationwide on various subjects. He has appeared on dozens of television and nationally syndicated radio shows over the course of two decades.

Brad is the author of The Esoteric Series, with the release of two books: Future Esoteric: The Unseen Realms and Modern Esoteric: Beyond Our Senses. The third book in the series: Beyond Esoteric: The Ultimate Journey is due out in 2018.

Tonight we are going to discuss the 60 Minutes presentation of The Hunt for Planet Nine that aired on Sunday, January 8th 2017 and all of the recent UFO news from around the world.

Websites:

http://www.bradolsen.com

http://www.cccpublishing.com