David Wilcock On Fade To Black December 19th

David Wilcock On Fade To Black

December 19th 2016

The Endgame

David Wilcock is the author of the bestselling books, “The Source Field Investigations” and “The Synchronicity Key”.

David is a renowned filmmaker and researcher of ancient civilizations, consciousness science and new paradigms of matter and energy. As a professional lecturer, his foundation lies in scientific and spiritual information about soul growth, Ascension and the evolution of consciousness.

He is the host of Cosmic Disclosure for Gaia, is featured on History’s Ancient Aliens, Coast to Coast AM and of course, Fade to Black…

Tonight we are going to wrap up 2016 and talk about his last two articles: ENDGAME: Disclosure and the Final Defeat of the Cabal and ENDGAME II: The Antarctic Atlantis and Ancient ET Ruins.

Website: http://www.divinecosmos.com

  1. 19th December 2016 | Mark says: Reply
    Looking forward to the show :-)
  2. 19th December 2016 | Valarie says: Reply
    Thanks for talking about this witch hunt from the oligarchy trying to shift focus from their antics onto what they perceive a weak target or more to the point a threat to them. Keep doing things from your heart and speak out people will recognize the purity and authenticity. In fact people are becoming more discriminating every day with the woke and the stirring. Be well and stay on the path of your passion. I appreciate you... both.

