Del Bigtree On Fade To Black

January 30th 2017

Vaxxed



Del Bigtree was an Emmy Award-winning producer on the daytime talk show The Doctors, for six years. With a background both as a filmmaker and an investigative medical journalist, he is best known for combining visually impactful imagery, raw emotional interviews and unbiased investigative research into stories that push the envelope of daytime television.

When Bigtree began investigating the story of the CDC Whistleblower and the fraud perpetrated by the CDC, he soon realized that he had stumbled upon a story of corruption and deception beyond any he had ever seen. Further investigation into the wrongful destruction of Andrew Wakefield’s career orchestrated by Big Pharma and the UK Department of Health inspired him to focus all of his attention on what he believes to be the most crucial documentary of the year.

Tonight we will discuss the movie, VAXXED and it’s impact throughout 2016 and into the future.

Website: http://vaxxedthemovie.com/