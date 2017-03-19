Edward Nightingale On Fade To Black

March 21st 2017

Giza: Repository Of Knowledge



Edward Nightingale’s new book, The Giza Template: The Leo, Orion Relationship, explains the significant astronomical aspect of the Giza Plateau.

Tonight we will discover the secrets of the Great Pyramid of Giza: how it was designed, what information it contains and most importantly why it was necessary to create this incredible “repository” followed up by the evidence of the knowledge of the Template being used in architecture, great works of art, symbolism, and heraldry, from the days of its construction to the present day.

The Leo Orion Relationship demonstrates how the measurements of the movements of celestial bodies were precisely recorded at Giza and, literally written in the stars as asterisms or pictures that tell a story of the cyclical nature of the world that we inhabit and how our ancient ancestors were warning us of the cyclical climatic disruptions associated with specific geometric alignments within the cyclical movements of Leo, Orion, Sirius, and the Pleiades.

Website: http://www.thegizatemplate.com/