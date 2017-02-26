Gavin Kelly On Fade To Black

March 1st 2017

Ghost Hunting 2.0

Gavin Kelly is a Country singer turned paranormal investigator and leads Phantasmic Ghost Hunters, a three-year old group, in an effort to document the unknown. Along with his teammate Paula Purcell, the Paducah, KY-based duo has investigated across the US, including St. Albans Sanatorium in Radford, Virginia, Ashmore Estates in Ashmore, Illinois, and Old South Pittsburg Hospital in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The team also investigates reportedly haunted hospitals, mills, and schools. He is the host and lead investigator for Amazon’s new original series “The Paranormal Journey: Into the Unknown,” debuting Oct 31st, 2017.

Website: http://www.phantasmicghosthunters.com/