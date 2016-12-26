Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

December 27th 2016

Dimensions, Entities And Mind Control



As a multi-dimensional time traveler, Jason Quitt has experienced the past, the present and the future. From ancient Egypt and Atlantis to our possible pre and post apocalyptic future he has been a witness to our un-recorded history.

In his book: “Forbidden Knowledge”, co-authored with Bob Mitchell, he discusses who we are and how mainstream archaeologists, scientists and historians have been swept up in a fabricated storyline. Our world isn’t what we think it is. It’s a world once fought and protected by other worldly and dimensional beings. An ascension process is taking place on our planet today that is awakening our consciousness to peer beyond the veils of our known reality. We are once again remembering our place in the universe as multi-dimensional beings who are having a physical experience on planet Earth.

Jason is our top first-time guest ‘gotta get him back on the show’ request…so, here we are back with Quitt to wrap up 2016!!!

Website: http://thecrystalsun.com