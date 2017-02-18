Karen Dahlman On Fade To Black

February 22nd 2017

The Emergence Of Our Greatest Self

Karen Dahlman received her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of New Mexico. From Karen’s background and practice as a licensed and board certified art psychotherapist, professional counselor and hypnotherapist in private practice, she writes about ways to personally transform into your Greatest Self. Within paranormal and metaphysical circles, Karen is known as a leading, expert Ouijaologist®. Since 1973, Karen has been directly communicating with her Spirit Friends via the Ouija® Board and through other means. She is a channel for a collective group of light beings of Source Wisdom who come forth to share the Wisdom of the Ages. Their divinely inspired messages help us discover our greatest joys and possibilities for living the life of our dreams through self empowering choices.

Website: http://creativevisionspublications.com