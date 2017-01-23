Kelly Sullivan Walden On Fade To Black

January 23rd 2017

Dream Goddess



Kelly Sullivan Walden is on a mission to awaken the world to the power of dreams.

She is the author of the bestselling books: Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams & Premonitions, I Had The Strangest Dream, It’s All In Your Dreams, Dreaming Heaven, Dream Oracle Cards, Discover Your Inner Goddess Queen, and Goddess Queen Pearls of Wisdom Journal.



She is jokingly called the Lovechild of Carl Jung and Lucille Ball…and has reached millions of people with her fun and illuminating message on national talk shows such as Doctor Oz, Ricki Lake, The Real, Bethenny, Huffington Post Live, Coast to Coast, Playboy radio, Jenny McCarthy radio, FOX news and is a favorite guest on FADE to BLACK.

Kelly’s latest book is: The Love, Sex and Relationship Dream Dictionary.

Website: http://www.kellysullivanwalden.com/