Marla Martenson On Fade To Black

March 8th 2017

The Buddha Made Me Do It





Professional matchmaker, Marla Martenson shoots her arrow of love on a daily basis helping countless professional singles connect with their soul mates.

She is also a Reiki Master/Crystal Healer and the host of Cosmic Conversations on Youtube.

Marla is the author of three memoirs, Diary of a Beverly Hills Matchmaker, Hearts on the Line and The Buddha Made Me Do It. She has been interviewed on over 100 radio and TV shows including the Today Show, WGN Chicago Morning News, San Diego Living, CTV Calgary, Beyond Belief and Coast to Coast am with George Noory.

Marla resides in Los Angeles with her husband, composer, Adolfo Jon Alexi. When not playing Cupid or writing, Marla can be found scouring the city for just one more crystal to add to her collection, whipping up something delicious in her Vitamix, and trying to perfect her downward dog.

Website: http://marlamartenson.com