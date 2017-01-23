Olav Phillips On Fade To Black

January 25th 2017

Is Disclosure Dead?



Olav Phillips is Conspiracy Researcher, specializing in the Secret Space Program, Exotic Aircraft, High Technology, Foreign Policy, Pre-History and Mysterious Civilizations.

Olav is the publisher and a writer for Paranoia Magazine and Mysterious Magazine. He has also written for Mysteries Magazine and served as Executive Producer and Principle Researcher for Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis. Olav has also appeared on many popular radio shows as well as television presentations including: The Outer Edge, The Higher Side Chats, ConspiracyHQ TV, and FADE to BLACK.

Tonight we are going to discuss: Is Disclosure dead? We have been very close to achieving Disclosure on the UFO subject…combined with conspiracy theorists, UFO groups and the recent changes in Washington, DC…the question before us: Is Disclosure dead? Tonight, we’ll find out.

Website: http://www.paranoiamagazine.com/