Philip Cheuk On Fade To Black

March 29th 2017

UFO’s In China





Cheuk Fei (Philip F.Cheuk) is an artist, film-maker, lecturer, writer & program host in Hong Kong, China. He had his first UFO sighting when he was 13. Fei has worked as a senior art director & creative director in international advertising agency & marketing companies in China.

In 2008 he began hosting an internet radio program before starting his own internet radio station in 2010 covering UFOs and the unexplained.

He becomes well known when he appeared frequently as the guest on local TV & cable TV stations.

Fei is very devoted to the study of extraterrestrials and UFO phenomenon since his first sighting, and very active in local ufology field.

He hosted the lecture of “Fire in the Sky” with Travis Walton in 2015, he also follows UFO cases and studies alien abduction/contact cases in Hong Kong, Macau, and China.

Fei was considered himself being protected by “Someone from Above” as he survived/escaped a few serious incidents. He studied remote viewing from two former US army instructors (Dr. Dominic Surel & Dr. Angela T. Smith). He also studies spiritual subjects, practiced iaido (Japanese Swordsmanship), meditation and Zen.

Websites:

http://www.MJ13show.com

http://www.hiddenmessages.tv