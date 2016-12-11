Ralph Ellis On Fade To Black December 13th

in Guests with 2 comments

Ralph Ellis On Fade To Black

December 13th 2016

Mary Magdalene: Princess Of Orange

 

Ralph Ellis has been researching biblical and Egyptian history for more than 30 years. Being independent from theological and educational establishments allows Ralph to tread where others do not dare, and it is through this independence that Ralph has discovered so many new biblical and historical truths.

His books include: Jesus: Last of the Pharaohs, Eden in Egypt: Adam and Eve Were Pharaoh Akhenaton and Nefertiti, The King Jesus Trilogy, Cleopatra to Christ: Jesus: the great-grandson of Cleopatra, Thoth, Architect of the Universe and The Grail Cypher, where Arthurian history is actually based upon Gospel history.

Tonight we will discuss his book: Mary Magdalene: Princess of Orange (The King Jesus Trilogy Book 5)… and did Mary Magdalene travel to Provence, in France? Ralph follows the trail of mythology and reveals compelling circumstantial evidence that she did, and that her presence there has left its mark on the history of the region.

Website: http://www.edfu-books.com/

There are 2 comments. Add yours

  1. 13th December 2016 | David L Ulrich says: Reply
    Love the show
  2. 18th December 2016 | Pem says: Reply
    Ellis, Church- I call this tripe,lol...what of James the bro of Jesus archeological bones from an ossuary in Jerusalem,what of the recent church of the Holy Sepluchre dig,what of the shroud of Turin historical record,what about Pilate and Herod and their timelines?what about the early Christians in the arena before 70 ad...what about the record of the other apostles besides Saul of Tarsus who studied under Gamaliel..what about Origen who studied under John the apostle and for that matter what about all the naghamadi gospels citing Jesus born in Bethlehem Judea which gospels were never accepted under the Roman church?! Find a real scholar of scripture historocity and give equal parity to more honest study for the central figure of human history...

Join the Conversation