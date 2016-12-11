Ralph Ellis On Fade To Black

December 13th 2016

Mary Magdalene: Princess Of Orange

Ralph Ellis has been researching biblical and Egyptian history for more than 30 years. Being independent from theological and educational establishments allows Ralph to tread where others do not dare, and it is through this independence that Ralph has discovered so many new biblical and historical truths.

His books include: Jesus: Last of the Pharaohs, Eden in Egypt: Adam and Eve Were Pharaoh Akhenaton and Nefertiti, The King Jesus Trilogy, Cleopatra to Christ: Jesus: the great-grandson of Cleopatra, Thoth, Architect of the Universe and The Grail Cypher, where Arthurian history is actually based upon Gospel history.

Tonight we will discuss his book: Mary Magdalene: Princess of Orange (The King Jesus Trilogy Book 5)… and did Mary Magdalene travel to Provence, in France? Ralph follows the trail of mythology and reveals compelling circumstantial evidence that she did, and that her presence there has left its mark on the history of the region.

Website: http://www.edfu-books.com/