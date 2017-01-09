Sebastien Martin On Fade To Black

January 11th 2017

Reshape Your Consciousness



Sebastien Martinis a businessman who runs a successful international corporation.

In November 2011, stressful visions of catastrophic timelines such as earthquakes, tsunamis, turmoil, day and night, which disrupted Sebastien’s ability to work efficiently. One night, a teenage face appeared in Sebastien’s dreams, which ended up haunting him during the following day. Unlike any other dreams, the teenager’s face was still present during the day. Sebastien sat on his sofa at night to wait for a sort of communication when this being appeared physically in his living room and introduced himself as Zoar, a 5th dimensional being from the Pleiades and part of the Galactic alliance.

Tonight we will discuss how this experience has changed his life forever.

Website: http://www.nsuho.com/