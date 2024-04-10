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Fade To Black 

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Jimmy Church

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50 Trillion Gigawatts of Awesome

Jimmy Church Radio

Welcome to Jimmy Church Radio, the ultimate destination for all things mysterious and mind-blowing. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey where science, conspiracy theories, and the unexplained collide. Our mission is to entertain, enlighten, and expand your consciousness with thought-provoking interviews, gripping stories, and cutting-edge research. Join us as we dive deep into the unknown, exploring the realms of UFOs, time travel, paranormal phenomena, and much more. Get ready to experience 50 Trillion Gigawatts of Internet Awesome like never before. Are you ready to uncover the mysteries that lie beyond?
Listen to "FADE TO BLACK LIVE with Jimmy Church" on Spreaker.

Fade To Black

With Jimmy Church

Jimmy Church

Jimmy Church

Introducing "Fade To Black With Jimmy Church," a captivating podcast where darkness meets enlightenment. Join renowned host Jimmy Church as he delves into the mysteries of the universe, exploring the unexplained, the paranormal, and the extraordinary. With his charismatic presence and thought-provoking interviews, Jimmy takes you on a journey beyond the realms of ordinary understanding. Discover mind-bending concepts, uncover hidden truths, and expand your consciousness. Tune in to "Fade To Black With Jimmy Church" and embrace the infinite possibilities that lie in the shadows. Welcome to a world where curiosity reigns and enlightenment awaits. Feed your mind with 50 Trillion Gigawatts of Internet Awesome on Jimmy Church Radio.

Fade To Black - Emily Harrison - August 3, 2026

Fade To Black – Emily Harrison – August 3, 2026

Emily Harrison joins us to explore the connection between consciousness, UFO contact, and the Akashic Records. We discuss humanity's spiritual evolution, Mount Shasta, the Lion's Gate, the wisdom of the Mystery Schools, and practical ways to strengthen intuition and access higher guidance. YT@FADETOBLACKRadio

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Fade To Black - Cody Blue Snider-Tanya Dahl - August 4, 2026

Fade To Black – Cody Blue Snider-Tanya Dahl – August 4, 2026

Jimmy Church welcomes Cody Blue Snider and Tanya Dahl, hosts of the hit podcast Acid For Squares. After life-changing mystical experiences, they began exploring consciousness, the paranormal, and the hidden nature of reality through conversations with leading voices in science, spirituality, and the unexplained.
YT@FADETOBLACKRadio

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Fade To Black - Tom Campbell - August 5, 2026

Fade To Black – Tom Campbell – August 5, 2026

Physicist and consciousness researcher Thomas Campbell explores the revolutionary ideas behind his My Big TOE (Theory of Everything), revealing why consciousness may be the foundation of reality. We discuss the simulation hypothesis, quantum physics, remote viewing, free will, and how understanding consciousness could transform the way we experience life and the universe.
YT@FADETOBLACKRadio

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Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - August 6, 2026

Fade To Black – Richard Dolan – August 6, 2026

Richard Dolan is back... and tonight we are going to discuss all of the latest UFO/UAP/Disclosure/Whistleblower news!!!
YT@FADETOBLACKRadio

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