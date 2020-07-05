747-228-2051

Egon Kragel On Fade To Black July 6th

Egon Kragel On Fade To Black

July 6th, 2020

 

UFO's, Investigation Of A State Secret

 

Tonight, live from France, is independent UFO investigator Egon Kragel. We are going to discuss the international side of the UFO/UAP question.

Egon has notably worked for RFI Europe 1, Swiss State Radio and a number of magazines, including: France-Soir, Figaro Magazine, CAPA production and L'Express, devoting numerous articles to the issue of UFOs.

He is the author of four books: Internet Guide (Hachette, 1996), Equatorial Cabal (Hachette, 2000), Manual of survival in times of crisis (looking at noon, 2009), and UFOs, Investigation of a State Secret (Look for Noon, 2010), co-authored with Yves Couprie.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/egonkragelmusic/

 

 

