Fade To Black - Chris Garentano - June 28th

June 28th, 2023

A Haunting We Will Go





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Christopher Garentano joins us to talk about the first feature-length special 'A HAUNTING WE WILL GO' of his new series, his previous Travel Discovery Channel series, Strange World and the follow-up to the documentary 'Montauk Chronicles'.

Christopher Paul Garetano was born in New York and is a graduate of the School of Visual Arts - with a BFA in film. Christopher is the creator and director of the award-winning docudrama, Montauk Chronicles (2015) He is the co-creator, executive producer and co-host of the History Channel's The Dark Files (2017). In 2019 Christopher created, executive produced and hosted his eight-episode investigative series, Strange World for the Travel/Discovery Channel networks. He is producing several new TV programs, beginning with his new feature-length special A Haunting We Will Go ( coming in October of 2023)

His first written work South Texas Blues will be published in early August.

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZv8frXgdE8&t=6s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGaRUUQBK8M

Website:

https://www.offtothewitch.com/

Premium Episode Download