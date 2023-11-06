Fade To Black - Dan Balwin And George Sewell - November 6th

November 6th, 2023

Pendulum Spirit Contact





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dan Baldwin and George Sewell will discuss pendulum dowsing and how it can be used to contact the dearly departed including the spirits of the Southwest.

Dan Baldwin is a professional writer, often a "ghostwriter" for other professionals. He has written and co-written or ghostedmore than 60 books and has won numerous local, regional and national awards. Heis a certified clinical hypnotherapist, plays the Native American flute and isan expert pendulum dowser having used the pendulum to assist in finding missingpersons for over 15 years.

George Sewell describes himself as a cognitive philanthropist. He has a lifelong interest and study of the paranormal and the UFO phenomenon.

He is author of Habits, Patterns, and Thoughts That Go Bump in the Night; A Gnome, A Candle, And Me; Just the FAQ’s Please, About Alcohol and Drug Abuse(co-author Dan Baldwin) and the novels The Krismere andA Turn at the Point. As a playwright he has written for community theatre, college theatre, and dinner theatres for which he was awarded the Louisiana Division of the Arts Fellowship in Theatre (Playwriting).

He has graduate degrees in Drama & Communications (University of New Orleans) and Counseling (Louisiana Tech.)

Websites:

https://fourknightspress.com/

https://danbaldwin.com/

http://www.georgeesewell.com/

