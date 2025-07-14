Fade To Black - Dr. Heather Lynn - July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Heather Lynn uncovers ancient secrets linking psychedelics, consciousness, and lost technologies. From Sumerian opium rites and CIA experiments to DMT entities and AI decoding ancient scripts, she explores how past civilizations may have accessed nonhuman intelligences—and how modern science is now catching up.

Dr. Heather Lynn is an internationally published author, esoteric historian, and symbologist specializing in ancient myths and hidden knowledge. She has spent decades uncovering the occult connections between ancient mystery schools and modern technology, tracking how consciousness-altering techniques once used by Sumerian priests are now being weaponized by big tech. As a consulting expert for museums and media, she appears regularly on History’s Ancient Aliens, decoding everything from occult symbolism to archaeological cover-ups. She is also the founder of The Midnight Academy and The Midnight Path™, platforms dedicated to bringing transformational ancient wisdom to seekers in the age of AI.

Her books, including The Anunnaki Connection, Baphomet Revealed, and Evil Archaeology, expose hidden histories and challenge conventional narratives. Her latest work, The Anunnaki Revelation, traces humanity’s secret relationship with advanced knowledge from Sumerian god-kings to today's tech elite, revealing the hidden architects behind our evolution.

