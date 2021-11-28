Fade To Black - Jesse Ventura - November 30th.

November 30th, 2021

The Observer(s)

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Jesse Ventura joins us for the first time and we are going to talk conspiracy, UFOs, and the film The Observers.

Jesse is an American politician, actor, television presenter, political commentator, author, and retired professional wrestler. After achieving fame in the World Wrestling Federation, he served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

He was a member of the U.S. Navy Underwater Demolition Team during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he embarked on a professional wrestling career from 1975 to 1986 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. After wrestling, Jesse pursued an acting career, appearing in films such as Predator and The Running Man.

From 2009 to 2012, he hosted the TV series Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura.

