George Noory On Fade To Black

January 8th 2018

On Disclosure



George Noory is the host of Coast to Coast AM which airs on approximately 564 stations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Guam. While hosting his show, The Nighthawk, a late-night program on KTRS in St. Louis, George was recruited by Premiere Radio Networks to guest host on Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell. He became the permanent host on January 1, 2003.

At age 28, he became the youngest major market news director in the country at KMSP-TV in Minneapolis and while a news executive was the recipient of three Emmy Awards .

George hosts Beyond Belief, a weekly Internet-based TV show, and has also appeared on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens. He was born, raised and educated in Detroit and graduated from the University of Detroit in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Tonight we are going to discuss Disclosure and the media…an open conversation with George.

Website: http://www.coasttocoastam.com

Premium Episode Download