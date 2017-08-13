Robert David Steele On Fade To Black

August 14th 2017

False Flags and North Korea

Robert David Steele, former CIA case officer, is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE).

USMCR Infantry, Adjutant, Intelligence 1976-1996; CIA Clandestine Service 1979-1988; USMC Civil Service 1988-1993, #2 civilian in USMC Intelligence; CEO Open Source Solutions, Inc. 1993-2010, responsible for creating the Open Source Intelligence discipline world-wide, training over 7,500 mid-career officers from across 66+ countries; CeO Earth Intelligence Network, 2006 to date. External Researcher, US Army Strategic Studies Institute, 1998 to date.

He seeks to create an international Open Source (Technologies) Agency for local to global information-sharing and sense-making as well as OSEE innovation.

His current project with former six-term Congresswoman and Green Party presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney is #UNRIG, their campaign aimed at unrigging our “rigged” system.

Tonight we are going to discuss a possible False-Flag situation with North Korea… creating a proxy war with China, Russia and Iran…through Guam, Japan and South Korea.

Website: http://robertdavidsteele.com/

