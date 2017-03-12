Linda Moulton Howe On Fade To Black

March 15th 2017

Earthfiles On Antarctica



Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, has her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it’s first season…and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for research and productions.

Websites:

http://www.earthfiles.com

http://www.phenomenonradio.com/