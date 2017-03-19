Mike Bara On Fade To Black

March 22nd 2017

Meanwhile, Back On Mars



Mike Bara is a New York Times Bestselling author, lecturer and TV personality. He began his writing career after spending more than 25 years as an engineering consultant for major aerospace companies, where he was a card-carrying member of the Military/Industrial complex. A self-described “Born Again conspiracy theorist,” Mike’s first book Dark Mission-The Secret History of NASA (co-authored with Richard C. Hoagland) was a New York Times bestseller in 2007. His 2nd book, The Choice, was published in 2010.

In 2012, Mike published Ancient Aliens on the Moon from Adventures Unlimited Press. In 2013, Mike returned with Ancient Aliens on Mars, a new book from Adventures Unlimited Press which will look at the hidden history of Mars and the vast, ancient civilization which once flourished there.

His latest book is: Ancient Aliens and Secret Societies

Mike is a regular contributor to the History Channel programs Ancient Aliens and America’s Book of Secrets.

Website: http://mikebara.blogspot.com/