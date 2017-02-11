Raymond Szymanski On Fade To Black

February 13th 2017

Fifty Shades Of Greys



Award winning author and researcher, Raymond Szymanski, is currently the undisputed expert on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and its heralded connection to extraterrestrials. In his recently published book Fifty Shades of Greys: Evidence of Extraterrestrial Visitation to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Beyond, Szymanski reveals unprecedented photographic evidence he has personally produced and factual information he has developed that supports long held rumors of Wright-Patterson’s alien involvement.

As a forty year employee of Wright Patterson, Raymond has unique first-person access to locations and individuals with information that eluded other researchers.

Raymond holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Detroit. In 1983 he completed his graduate studies in Computer Engineering at Wright State University. He holds six professional software certifications and has hundreds of hours of additional professional education. From 1983 -1993 he led the Ada Joint Program Office’s Evaluation and Validation Team sponsored by the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Website: http://itsaufo.wixsite.com/rayszymanski