Fade To Black - Morgan Daimler - March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025

St. Patrick’s Day!





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with folklore expert Morgan Daimler as we explore fairies, gnomes, leprechauns, and the mysteries of Irish mythology. From ancient legends to modern encounters, discover the truth behind Ireland’s most famous supernatural beings. Don’t miss this journey into the otherworld!

Morgan Daimler teaches classes on Irish myth and magical practices, fairies, and related subjects in the United States and internationally. She has been published in multiple anthologies as well as presenting papers at university conferences, and she is one of the world's foremost experts on all things Fairy.

https://www.collectiveinkbooks.com/moon-books/authors/morgan-daimler

https://www.patreon.com/morgandaimler

