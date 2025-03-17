Fade To Black - Chris Mathieu - March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025

Doors of Perception





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Mathieu shares his journey from an ordinary Louisiana native to a passionate talk show host and filmmaker. He discusses the rise of independent creators in the UFO/paranormal scene, his first film *The Forbidden Documentary: Occult Louisiana*, and his upcoming project *Doors of Perception*. Chris also explores sleep paralysis, altered states, ET contact theories, and a shocking personal encounter with a reptilian shapeshifter.

