Fade To Black - Sean McNamara - March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025

The World of Telepathy





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Sean McNamara delves into the fascinating world of telepathy, discussing its potential and real-world applications.

Sean McNamara has trained people in psychic development for many years, specifically in telekinesis, remote viewing, telepathy, out-of-body experiences, and lucid dreaming. He has authored several publicly available books to help people train themselves at home, and he has created several online courses.

Website:

https://www.mindpossible.com/

https://www.pathofthegoldenteacher.com/

Premium Episode Download