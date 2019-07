David Paulides On Fade To Black

July 2nd, 2019

Special Guest



Dave Paulides holds two degrees from the University of San Francisco, and has a professional background that includes twenty years in law enforcement and senior executive positions in the technology sector. David has retired twice and is now the director of the CanAm Missing Project.

David has been on countless radio and television shows. He is the executive producer for “Missing 411- The Movie”.

Website: https://www.canammissing.com/

Premium Episode Download