David Paulides On Fade To Black May 22nd

in Guests with 2 comments

David Paulides On Fade To Black

May 22nd, 2019

 

Missing 411

 

David Paulides
Dave Paulides holds two degrees from the University of San Francisco, and has a professional background that includes twenty years in law enforcement and senior executive positions in the technology sector. David has retired twice and is now the director of the CanAm Missing Project.

David has been on countless radio and television shows. He is the executive producer for “Missing 411- The Movie” and tonight we are going to discuss his life, career and four cases that he has investigated and written about…

Website: https://www.canammissing.com/

Premium Episode Download

There are 2 comments. Add yours

  1. 22nd May 2019 | Diamondstar says:
    Where's the live Podcast??
    • 22nd May 2019 | Drew The Geek says:
      Live shows will always play on the home page through the spreaker widget. You will not hear a show on the homepage until after Jimmy has gone live. You can also sign up for a Fadernaut membership and get access to the bunker cam.

Join the Conversation

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com