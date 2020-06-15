Dean Radin On Fade To Black

June 17th, 2020

The Science of Consciousness



Tonight our guest is DR. Dean Radin and we are going to discuss the mind, the brain, the latest research in consciousness, and how hard science is finally trying to figure out what is really going on.

Dean Radin, PhD, is Chief Scientist at the INSTITUTE OF NOETIC SCIENCES (IONS). Before joining the research staff at IONS in 2001, he held appointments at AT&T Bell Labs, Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, and SRI International. He is author or coauthor of over 250 technical and popular articles, three dozen book chapters, and three books including the award-winning The Conscious Universe (HarperOne, 1997), Entangled Minds (Simon & Schuster, 2006), and the 2014 Silver Nautilus Book Award winner, SUPERNORMAL (Random House, 2013).

Websites:

https://www.noetic.org/



