Fade To Black - 2,000th Show Party! - June 10th

June 10th, 2024

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: 2,000th Show!!!

Today, June 10, 2024, will be our 2,000th show.

Thank you, everyone , for all of your support over the years... 2,000 is a pretty big number... and it's something so far and distant in the beginning... but, somehow things just move along, one day after another and then... bang, you're here!

To help us celebrate tonight, please join us with my co-host, Adam Apollo and special guests: Billy Carson, Linda Moulton Howe, Richard Dolan, Jason Quitt, Whitley Strieber, Scott Wolter, Danny Sheehan, Cristina Gomez... and much more!

Website: https://jimmychurchradio.com/

