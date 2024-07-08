Fade To Black - Adam Nimoy - July 10th

July 10th, 2024

'For the Love of Spock'





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Adam Nimoy opens up about his life as the son of the iconic Vulcan, sharing the complexities of their relationship and how it shaped his perspectives on marriage, parenting, and eventually, sobriety. Despite their differences, both men found themselves on parallel journeys.

Adam Nimoy was born during the Eisenhower administration to Leonard and Sandra Zoberblatt Nimoy. He attended the University Elementary School, a “lab school” run by UCLA, where he was subjected to numerous psychological experiments. The experimentation continued at UC Berkeley in the form of mind-altering substances. In a state of absolute certainty, Adam attended Loyola Law School. He was wrong. After seven years of practicing entertainment law and one moment of clarity, Adam left his life as an attorney to follow his passion of making films. After directing forty-five hours of network television, Adam’s career plummeted due in large part to drug and alcohol addiction. On January 1, 2004, Adam entered 12-Step recovery hoping to achieve an attitude adjustment. This was a New Year’s resolution he knew he had to keep. For eight years, he taught writing, directing and acting at the New York Film Academy and taught filmmaking at Beit T’Shuvah, an addiction treatment center where the residents kept him on the straight and narrow.

Websites:

https://www.adamnimoy.com/

