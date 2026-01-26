Fade To Black - Aleksander Czeszkiewicz - January 27, 2026

January 27, 2026

Lost Worlds

Olek Czeszkiewicz explores the lost history of humanity, challenging what we think we know about our past as new discoveries push human origins far deeper into antiquity. We discuss ancient catastrophes, cyclical time, Atlantis, giants as unknown hominids, and recurring “resets” found in ancient traditions. Drawing from Egyptian, Indian, and Mesopotamian cosmologies, as well as texts like the Mahabharata and Gilgamesh, this conversation connects ancient spirituality, metaphysics, and consciousness with modern discoveries.

Aleksander Czeszkiewicz is a Polish researcher and author. His first book was written just at the age of 17, followed by many articles and shorter works. He collaborated and was included in plenty of podcasts all around the world, including Earth Ancients Podcast with Cliff Dunning. His main areas of research and interest are lost civilizations, Atlantis, lost history of humanity, consciousness and the entire Universe.

Websites: https://www.czeszkiewiczglobal.com/

