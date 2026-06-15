Fade To Black - Alex Stefan - June 15, 2026

June 15, 2026

Human Potential

Human potential, consciousness, and the extraordinary abilities that may lie dormant within us. Alex shares his journey from training telekinesis around the world to exploring telepathy as the next frontier of communication. He discusses how hypnosis, psychology, intuition, and direct experience can help unlock expanded perception and challenge our assumptions about what is possible.

Alex Stefan, an international trainer and researcher of human potential whose work explores the intersection of consciousness, psychology, and extraordinary human abilities. Originally known for leading telekinesis trainings around the world, his focus has increasingly shifted toward telepathy, which he sees as the next frontier of human connection and

communication. Drawing on extensive training in hypnosis, human behavior, and transformational education, Alex combines psychological insight with immersive experiences designed to help people discover what they are capable of for themselves. His mission is to challenge limiting assumptions, expand human potential, and support a growing movement toward deeper connection, greater awareness, and a more conscious future.

Websites: https://www.extra-ordinaries.com/ https://www.alexanderstefan.com/

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