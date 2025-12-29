Fade To Black - Amanda Romania - December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025

Akashic Records and Egypt

Amanda Romania joins us to explore the Akashic Records and her new book, Return to Egypt. We dive into soul contracts, past-life influences, and why ancient Egyptian wisdom and star lineage teachings are reawakening in human consciousness right now.

Amanda Romania is an intuitive guide and Akashic Therapy practitioner who helps people reconnect with their inner wisdom, clear emotional blocks, and step into greater clarity and self-trust. With a compassionate, grounded approach, her work supports healing, personal expansion, and authentic living.

Website: https://www.amandaromania.com/

