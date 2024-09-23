Fade To Black - Andy Marciel - September 25th

September 25th, 2024

UFOs, USOs, And UAPs





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Andy Marcial shares his journey as an experiencer and how his life-altering encounters led him to meet filmmaker Darcy Weir. Together, they collaborated on two groundbreaking films, which showcase Andy's investigations into the mysterious UAP videos released by the Department of Homeland Security. Join us as Andy recounts his personal experiences, the challenges of uncovering hidden truths, and the pivotal role he played in bringing these controversial videos to light.

Andy Marcial is a seasoned researcher with over 20 years of experience, whose journey into the unknown was sparked by profound and life-altering close encounters. These personal experiences drove Andy on a relentless quest to understand what he witnessed and why he was chosen to endure such transformative events. His encounters opened his eyes to a reality beyond human comprehension, forever changing his perspective.

Driven by a deep sense of purpose, Andy has dedicated his life to uncovering the truth and supporting others who have experienced similar phenomena, recognizing the psychological toll it can take. His commitment to this mission recently led him to leak three controversial Department of Homeland Security videos, shedding light on what many prefer to keep hidden.

Andy’s work is not driven by fame or recognition, but by a desire to expand minds and offer solidarity to those affected by these extraordinary experiences. His message is clear: you are not alone.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=darcy+weir+prime+video&crid=306DM3F4ATKRG&sprefix=darcy+weir%2Caps%2C132&ref=nb_sb_ss_ts-doa-p_1_10

