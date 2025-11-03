Fade To Black - Anita Moorjani - November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025

Dying to Be Me

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Anita Moorjani shares her near-death experience and the profound insights that transformed her life. After being declared terminally ill, she returned from the brink with a message of unconditional love, self-acceptance, and healing. Drawing from her bestselling book Dying to Be Me, Anita reveals how letting go of fear and embracing our true nature can lead to miraculous transformation.

Anita Moorjani is a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and spiritual teacher best known for her extraordinary near-death experience, which transformed her understanding of life, health, and consciousness. After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Anita slipped into a coma and was declared near death — but returned with profound insights that led to her complete recovery. Her bestselling book Dying to Be Me has inspired millions to live authentically, fearlessly, and guided by love.

https://www.anitamoorjani.com/

