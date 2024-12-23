Fade To Black - Avi Loeb - December 23rd

December 23, 2024

The Search for Alien Tech





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Avi Loeb discusses his groundbreaking research on 'Oumuamua, the Galileo Project’s search for alien technology, and humanity’s place in the cosmos, the mysterious drones and dark matter. A thought-provoking episode redefining the boundaries of science and discovery!

Avi Loeb is a renowned astrophysicist and cosmologist, the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University, and the longest-serving chair of its Department of Astronomy. Known for his pioneering work on black holes, the early universe, and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, Loeb has authored over 1,000 scientific papers and the bestseller Extraterrestrial.

As the director of the Galileo Project, he leads efforts to search for evidence of alien technology. Loeb's bold, visionary ideas continue to redefine humanity’s understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

https://lweb.cfa.harvard.edu/~loeb/

