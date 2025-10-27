Fade To Black - Brooke Ashley - Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The History of Halloween





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Brooke Ashley explores the true spiritual meaning of the season when the veil between worlds is thinnest. She shares how ancient Samhain traditions inspire modern mediumship, why spirits reach out more easily now, and how Halloween can be a time of healing, remembrance, and love beyond the veil.

Brooke Ashley is an Evidential Medium and paranormal investigator with Earthly Imprint Paranormal. For the past five years, she has trained with some of the best in the field, developing a clear and compassionate approach to spirit communication. Brooke travels the country giving gallery readings that bring healing and closure, while also leading paranormal investigations that explore the unseen. A frequent presenter at metaphysical and paranormal conventions, she regularly hosts events throughout the Pacific Northwest, blending evidential mediumship with hands-on exploration of the paranormal.

Websites::

https://mediumbrookeashley.com/

Premium Episode Download