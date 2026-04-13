Fade To Black - Capt. Ron Janix - April 15, 2026

April 15, 2026

CITD 2026

Ron Janix, known as Capt. Ron, discusses his journey through the world of UFOs, non-human intelligence, and high-strangeness phenomena. From his role hosting his own show to producing Contact in the Desert! Ron shares insights from decades of interviews, personal experiences, and the evolving landscape of contact and consciousness.

Ron Janix, also known as Capt. Ron, is a paranormal investigator, radio host, and experiencer with decades of exploration into UFOs, non-human intelligence, and high-strangeness phenomena. As the founder of Paranormal Garage, he has conducted extensive interviews with researchers and firsthand witnesses, bringing a grounded yet open-minded approach to the mysteries of consciousness and the unknown. He is also the Co-Owner and Producer of the Contact in the Desert Conference, where he helps bring together leading voices in the field to explore the evolving relationship between humanity and non-human intelligence.

Website: https://contactinthedesert.com/

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