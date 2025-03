March 06, 2025

Starseeds





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Chloé De Chevigny shares her journey as a Starseed, exploring her unique mission and personal contact with extraterrestrials.

Chloé De Chevigny is a Canadian filmmaker and Spiritual Coach based in Montreal. As an E.T. Contactee and self-identified Starseed, she is creating a documentary series exploring the positive impact of E.T. contact.

Website: https://www.chloedechevigny.com

