Fade To Black - Chris Bledsoe - Thursday, May 08, 2025

Thursday, May 08, 2025

UFO of God





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Bledsoe

Tonight, Chris Bledsoe is with us to talk about his best-selling book: 'UFO of God', and the latest developments in our Disclosure World.

Chris is a UFO experiencer and a strong believer in God. His life, now that his children are grown, is centered around telling his story and understanding why his experiences are increasing. He is passionate about keeping an open mind and engaging those who question who we are and why we are here. Most importantly he’s working to understand the consciousness connection with UFOs and how it impacts his faith. Like most of us, he is driven to know the answer to the age-old question, "Are we alone?" Chris lives in North Carolina with his wife, Yvonne, and their two dogs.

Websites::

https://ufoofgod.com/

Premium Episode Download