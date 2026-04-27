Fade To Black - Chris Ramsay - April 27, 2026

April 27, 2026

Area 52 on F2B!

Join Chris Ramsay for a mind-bending conversation where magic meets the unknown. From illusion and perception to UFOs, Out-of-Body Experiences, and Remote Viewing, we explore how curiosity can open doors to deeper realities. Plus, don’t miss details on the upcoming tour bringing these ideas to life.

Chris Ramsay is a renowned magician, puzzle expert, and digital creator known for blending sleight of hand with curiosity-driven storytelling. Through his widely popular YouTube channel, he explores puzzles, mysteries, and the limits of perception—inviting millions to question what’s real and think beyond the obvious.

Websites: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ_EDuk8w67a2UkCS1ptbA

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