Fade To Black - Christopher Naughton - January 5, 2026

January 5, 2026

Edgar Cayce

Christopher Naughton unpacks Edgar Cayce’s prophetic revelations—Atlantis, reincarnation, holistic healing—and how the A.R.E. is now exploring UFOs, high strangeness, and consciousness as humanity enters a rare evolutionary turning point.

Christopher Naughton is the current CEO of Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment, where he hosts Conscious Universe, a program investigating all areas of Consciousness and High Strangeness, including UFO/UAP. He is a former New Jersey prosecutor, civil litigation attorney and the six time Emmy® award winning host and producer of the American Public Television (APT) program The American Law Journal. His New World Radio program, examining world spiritualities and parapsychology, aired on NPR affiliates, as well as AM and FM commercial stations for over twenty years. He is a current guest host of the former PBS program, New Thinking Allowed with Jeffrey Mishlove and is the author of America’s Next Great Awakening: How the Convergence of Mysticism, Atheism, Religion and Science Will Impact the Nation.

https://www.christophernaughton.com

https://edgarcayce.org/

