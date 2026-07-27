Fade To Black - Cliff Dunning - July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026

Ancient Civilizations

Researcher and author Cliff Dunning joins us to explore how AI and advanced technology are reshaping our understanding of ancient civilizations. From hidden structures beneath Egypt and a possible second Sphinx to lost Maya cities and remarkable astronomical knowledge, this episode explores the discoveries challenging history as we know it.

Cliff Dunning is the former Program Director for The Learning Annex, San Francisco Whole Life Expo, and numerous national conferences. He launched the award-winning podcast, Earth Ancients in 2014, and Destiny in 2021. He’s a regular contributor to Ancient Origins Magazine the author of the Cannabis and Sexual Ecstasy soon to be released, Black Knight Satellite and The Maya Controversy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. He resides in the San Francisco, California Bay Area.

Websites: https://www.earthancients.com/

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