Fade To Black - Clyde Lewis - June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026

Clyde on F2B!



Is the greatest UFO psy-op really coming from governments—or from religious fear surrounding disclosure?

Clyde Lewis explores claims that UFOs are demonic, the controversy surrounding pastors allegedly warned about disclosure, and the surprising connections between modern UFO sightings and ancient biblical accounts such as Ezekiel's "wheels within wheels." Join us as we examine the intersection of faith, UFOs, symbolism, and the growing debate over what disclosure could mean for religion and humanity's place in the cosmos.

Clyde Lewis is a powerful voice in the fields of paranormal and parapolitical news and commentary. With a diverse background in news, acting, writing, and radio, he entertains and captivates audiences across multiple platforms. Lewis' career in radio began in Utah in 1982, and he created Ground Zero in Salt Lake City in 1995. Lewis has produced Ground Zero programs online, on radio and on television.

Websites: https://groundzeroplus.com/

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