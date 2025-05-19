Fade To Black - Dana Louise - Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

This is Gonna Sound Weird





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Dana Louise shares her incredible journey—from early paranormal experiences to discovering a classified file linking her father to NASA. Was she part of a secret alien-tech exchange? Don’t miss this wild, thought-provoking episode based on her memoir This is Gonna Sound Weird.

Dana Louise is a wife, mother of two grown sons, and a lifelong resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. Over the decades, she has worn many hats, including finalist on the Norwegian reality show Alt for Norge, Culinary Partner to U.S. Bank Stadium, food truck owner, Death Doula, Reiki Master Teacher, ordained Minister, and Thought Field Therapy (TFT) Level II Practitioner, among others.

Today, Dana is fully dedicated to her work as an author and speaker. Her encounters with the unexplained began in infancy during the early 1960s and are detailed in her memoir, This is Gonna Sound Weird, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Ten months after her book's release, Dana was approached by a mysterious man who handed her a “classified” file revealing her late father’s covert involvement with NASA and beyond. The contents, she believes, confirm her long-held suspicion that she was part of a trade involving alien technology—beginning in her earliest days.

Website: https://danalouise.com/

Premium Episode Download