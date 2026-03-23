Fade To Black - Dannion Brinkley - March 26, 2026

March 26, 2026

The Interview

Dannion Brinkley joins us for The Interview!

On September 17, 1975, at the age of 25, Brinkley’s life was forever transformed when he was struck by lightning while on the phone during a storm. The bolt sent over 180,000 volts through his body, stopping his heart and leaving him clinically dead for approximately 28 minutes. During that time, he experienced a vivid near-death journey, traveling through a tunnel of light, encountering a luminous city, and meeting beings who shared profound insights about life, death, and the future.

Dannion shared his extraordinary experiences in his bestselling book Saved by the Light in 1994.

Websites: https://dannion.com/

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