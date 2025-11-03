Fade To Black - Danny Goler - November 5, 2025

November 5, 2025

Code of Reality

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Danny Goler dives into The Laser DMT Experiment Discovery — a mind-expanding conversation exploring the nature of computation, consciousness, and reality itself. From questioning what is truly physical to examining the nature of God, simulation theory, and the future of science, Danny reveals insights that challenge the boundaries between technology, spirituality, and human responsibility in an evolving universe.

Danny Goler is an independent researcher known for his explorations of consciousness and the nature of reality, bridging science, philosophy, and spirituality. He is the founder of Code of Reality (COR), an interdisciplinary initiative exploring “Cognitive Physics” — the fertile territory where mind and matter meet. COR convenes scientists, philosophers, technologists, and indigenous wisdom-keepers in collaborative investigations to blur the line between observer and observed, advancing a holistic science of consciousness.

https://www.codeofreality.com/

